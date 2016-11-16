WHAT ABOUT A NEW KITCHEN MAKEOVER?

Mix 103.3 has auctioned off over the past couple of months a beautiful new Harley Davidson Motorcycle, and a relaxing HOT TUB from the TUB STORE – now comes a NEW KITCHEN MAKEOVER from All South Appliance Group including a 30 inch electric range stove, stainless steel large capacity dishwasher, 36 inch side-by-side fridge with external ice & water, and an over-the-range microwave with sensor cooking! Total retail value almost $5,000 and the opening bid will be $1,500 with $100 increments starting Monday December 12th and running thru Friday December 16th at Mix103.com! Stay TUNED!

TO BID – CLICK THE AUCTION TAB ON THE HOMEPAGE FOR A DIRECT LINK!!